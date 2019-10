The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) will start supplying HS VI grade high speed diesel (HSD) to Bengaluru through pipeline by the end of November.

“We have switched onto the production of newer grade fuel after flushing out the BS-IV grade fuel in all tanks in the refinery. The newer grade fuel will take some time to reach consumers as depots need to flush out the old stock,” said MRPL Managing Director M Venkatesh.

He was addressing a press meet here on Saturday.