MTB, Priyank Kharge test Covid positive

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 15 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 23:34 ist
Muncipalities Minister MTB Nagaraj and former Congress minister Priyank Kharge said they tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Credit: DH File Photos

Muncipalities Minister MTB Nagaraj and former Congress minister Priyank Kharge said they tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Nagaraj said he is alright. Kharge, who participated in the Congress’ Mekedatu foot march, said he contracted the virus after escaping it in the first and second waves. “Thankfully all my staff members have tested -ve. Request anyone who was in touch with me to get tested as per norms,” Kharge said in a tweet.

