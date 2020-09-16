MTB, Shankar will be ministers: B C Patil

Agriculture Minister B C Patil said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has not left anybody in the lurch as he has done justice to all 17 members who are responsible for the formation of the government.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he exuded confidence that MLCs M T B Nagaraj and R Shankar will also get ministerial berths.

Reacting on the drug mafia, the minister said sandalwood was different this earlier. "Younger generation addicting to bad habits is painful and are ruining the sanctity of society. Drug addicted artists are detrimental to the country. Namaste culture has now been bid adieu in the film industry after the onset of hai...bye culture,"(sic) he regretted.

"One should not misunderstand that those who visit casino will consume drug. Whether MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has links with the drug peddlers or not will be known after a probe. Zameer will often give statement for publicity. Earlier, he had stated he will work as security guard of Yediyurappa's house if the latter becomes chief minister. Now, he has said he will hand over his asset to the government if the charges against him are proved,"(sic) Patil told.