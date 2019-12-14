Mudhol hounds to be inducted into NSG dog squad

state’s pride

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 14 2019, 22:15pm ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2019, 22:39pm ist
A Mudhol Hound.

The famed Mudhol Hounds of Karnataka may soon find a place in the elite National Security Guards’ (NSG) dog squad.

The NSG provides security to the president, prime minister and other dignitaries.

The Mudhol Hounds have already been a part of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Mudhol Hounds’ Research and Information Centre director Dr Mahesh Dodmani said, “There is a demand for four puppies. Senior NSG officers will come from New Delhi to take these puppies.”

The centre has 45 puppies, he said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
National Security Guard
dogs
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 