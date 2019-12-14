Mudhol hounds to be inducted into NSG dog squad

The famed Mudhol Hounds of Karnataka may soon find a place in the elite National Security Guards’ (NSG) dog squad.

The NSG provides security to the president, prime minister and other dignitaries.

The Mudhol Hounds have already been a part of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Mudhol Hounds’ Research and Information Centre director Dr Mahesh Dodmani said, “There is a demand for four puppies. Senior NSG officers will come from New Delhi to take these puppies.”

The centre has 45 puppies, he said.