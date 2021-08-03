Mudigere businesman found hanging in Nelamangala lodge

A businessman from Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru was found hanging in a Nelamangala lodge in Bengaluru Rural on Monday afternoon, police said.

Lodge staff found Shakir Ahmed, 35, hanging from his room’s ceiling fan, with police investigations suggesting that he had suffered losses in his coffee bean brokerage business and had taken hand loans from some people.

Ahmed checked into the lodge on July 29 and informed the staff on Sunday afternoon that he would be vacating the room on Monday morning. But when he did not come out of the room till afternoon, the staff rang his doorbell and knocked a few times. Finding no response, they forced open the door and found Ahmed hanging from the ceiling fan.

Ahmed came to Bengaluru with a friend on July 13, feeling disturbed over his losses, while his family had filed a missing person’s complaint at the Mudigere police station. Deciding to leave Bengaluru on July 29, Ahmed and his friend reached the Majestic bus stand. But he left his baggage with his friend and disappeared. His friend searched for him and returned home, while Ahmed checked into the Nelamangala lodge.

No death note was found in the room, although police suspect Ahmed killed himself over the financial losses. Nelamangala Town police have filed a case of unnatural death.