Munirathna giving cash, collecting voter IDs: Congress

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2020, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 02:55 ist
Bengaluru BJP candidate Munirathna Naidu

The Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission seeking disqualification of BJP candidate Munirathna for alleged corrupt practices ahead of the November 3 Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll. 

A delegation comprising KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, former MP V S Ugrappa and former additional advocate general A S Ponnanna submitted a petition to Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar. 

Speaking to reporters, Ugrappa claimed that Munirathna and his people were distributing money to voters and collecting voter cards of those belonging to minority communities. “Also, as per rules, a candidate cannot spend more than Rs 28 lakh during an election. But, (Munirathna) has already spent Rs 2.5 crore,” he said. 

In its petition, the Congress has named some Muslims along with their voter card numbers to whom Rs 5,000 had been paid so that they do not cast their
vote. 

 

Bengaluru
Rajarajeshwarinagar
Karnataka
kpcc
Congress
BJP

