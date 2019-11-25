Muniyappa writes to Sonia on ‘star’ list

The rift within the Congress came out in the open with former Union minister K H Muniyappa shooting off a letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi seeking inclusion of a dozen leaders left out from the list of ‘star campaigners’.

The Congress has already announced a list of 40 leaders as ‘star campaigners’ for the December 5 bypolls.

In a letter addressed to Gandhi, Muniyappa pointed out that the names of leaders such as DK Suresh, BK Hariprasad, GC Chandrashekhar, Naseer Hussain, L Hanumanthaiah, Motamma, Muddahanumegowda, H Anjaneya, B N Chandrappa, B V Naik, Rani Satish and Jalaja Naik do not find a place in the list.

“I therefore request your goodself to consider for inclusion in the star campaigners’ list and do the needful favourably,” he said.

A section of Congress leaders, including Muniyappa, has been up in arms against the party’s state leadership. These leaders have especially locked horns with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah against his “growing dominance” in the party.