Murder of Mandya priests: Police open fire to nab three accused

Police had to open fire to nab the three accused in the triple murder cases that rocked Mandya, during the early hours of Monday.

Based on the clues on the spot of crime, the police traced the accused and found them at a bus shelter near Sadolalu Gate, in Maddur taluk, Mandya district. When the police told them to surrender, the trio tried to escape after attacking the police, who had to open fire.

The accused have been identified as Vijay, 30, from Andhra Pradesh, Gandhi, 28, of Arakal Doddi Maddur taluk and Manju, 30, of Thoppanahalli, Maddur taluk.

The trio, who sustained leg injuries have been admitted to the Maddur taluk hospital for treatment.

One police sub-inspector and two constables were also injured in the operation and are under treatment.

The police department had formed five teams to nab the murderers.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said, "We fired in the air and told them to surrender. When they tried to escape after attacking the police personnel, we aimed gunfire ta their legs. Details will follow soon", he said.

Three priests of Sri Arkeshwara Swamy temple, at Guttalu, in Mandya city, were murdered and offering boxes looted on Thursday night.