Murugha Mutt seer remanded in judicial custody till Sept 14

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday remanded Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Sharana in judicial custody till September 14.

He is the prime suspect in a sexual abuse case involving minor girls of the hostel run by the mutt.

The seer was brought to the court around 11 am and the reports of spot mahazar and potency test were

submitted.

As the police did not seek an extension of the police custody of the seer, Judge B K Komala remanded him in judicial custody. The seer was directly taken to the district prison.

The court directed the public prosecutor to file objections on September 7 in connection with the bail petition filed by the seer.

The seer consumed rice and sambar, took some rest, read newspapers and interacted with inmates, according to sources.

The police sought the custody of the mutt hostel warden Rashmi, the second suspect in the case, for interrogation.

The court directed the police to produce her before the court. She is expected to appear before the court on Tuesday.

After the arrest of Rashmi, she was shifted to Central Prison in Shivamogga.

The seer was arrested on the night of September 1.

The Mysuru police had booked five persons including the seer under Pocso Act following a complaint by a District Child Welfare Committee officer on

August 26.

Later, the case was handed over to the Chitradurga rural police on August 27.

49 girls return homes

“As against 103 girls, only 49 girls were present at the hostel during our visit. We were told that many had gone home due to the Ganesha festival. We handed over all 49 girls into the custody of the Child Welfare Committee.

The parents took their children to their houses,” District Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Bharathi Banakar told DH.

Six couples entered wedlock in a mass marriage ceremony at the Mutt.