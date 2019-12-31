Music guru Gopalakrishna Iyer no more

Music Guru N Gopalakrishna Iyer passed away in Mangaluru. He was 92.

He was principal of Kala Nikethana School of Music and Dance in Kodialbail, Mangaluru.

Born into a family devoted to music, in Thrippunithura in Kerala, Iyer, along with his brother and dance Guru Rajan Iyer, was instrumental in the establishment of Kala Nikethana School of Music and Dance in 1956.

A maestro of Carnatic classical vocal and flute, Iyer guided many enthusiasts – including Kadri Gopalnath, Shashidhar Kote and Dr M Chakrapani – to name a few musicians.

Iyer was conferred with many awards, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava silver jubilee award and Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy Award.

He is survived by his daughter.