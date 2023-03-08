Muslim kings donated land for Udupi temple: Row erupts over Congress leader Mithun Rai's statement

KPCC General Secretary Mithun Rai's statement that Muslim kings donated land for the Krishna temple in Udupi, a video drew sharp criticisms from netizens on social media.

While participating in 'Nammora Masjid noda banni' organised at Noorani Masjid in Puttige in Moodbidri taluk about a week ago, Mithun Rai, a staunch supporter of KPCC President D K Shivakumar and an aspirant for a Congress ticket from the Moodbidri Assembly constituency, had declared that land occupied by the Udupi temple had been donated by Muslim kings.

Commenting on the statement, BJP MLA Ragupathi Bhat from Udupi said that the Congress leader should think twice before issuing such baseless statements. The MLA told mediapersons on Wednesday that the Lord Krishna temple with a history of over 800 years had received the land through 'Umbali' (an endowment of land).

"There are many evidences that Rama Bhoja had donated land to Anantheshwar temple. The same land was later used to build Krishna mutt. Both the temples are located on the land received through Umbali," he stressed, and added that such baseless statements would end up harming the Congress.

Ragupathi said Udupi was always known for communal harmony, citing how Jamia Masjid land in Udupi had been donated by Jangama mutt, while Mother of Sorrow's Church had been built on land leased out by Krishnapura mutt. There are also many instances of Corporation Bank Founder Haji Abdullah helping the temple in times like famine, he said.

Rai should also look into the reality of land belonging to Hindus being encroached by Muslims in Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi, the BJP MLA further said, adding that the birth place of Seethamatha was encroached by Muslims in Ayodhya.

An unfazed Mithun Rai, however, told reporters that while addressing the gathering earlier, he too had highlighted 10 examples of communal harmony.

"I gave examples like how Attur church, Subrahmanya temple attracting devotees from all religions and the need to stay united as in the past. The video clip has twisted my statement. Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian was also present on the dias. Unlike BJP leaders I have no intention of spreading communal hatredness in the region," Rai stressed.

The Congress leader also refused to withdraw his statement and said he had based his words on a senior Pejavar seer's speech delivered in 2017.