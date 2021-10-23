Muslims aren’t minorities, they should work for the nation: Congress leader

Veteran Congress leader K Rahman Khan on Saturday said Muslims are not a minority in India and suggested that his fellow community members strive towards nation-building.

The former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson was speaking to reporters at the Congress’ headquarters.

He was responding to questions on the mudslinging between the Congress and JD(S) over Muslim support ahead of the October 30 Hangal and Sindgi bypolls.

“There are 20-22 crore Muslims in the country. According to me, they are not minorities. How can 22 crore people be a minority? We've been given that colour,” Khan said.

Khan also referred to his book ‘Indian Muslims: The Way Forward’ and said, “I have said in my book that [Muslims] should strive for the nation and contribute to the society. That should be our next step...be good citizens. It’s not about asking from society or the government; we should start giving.”

The senior leader decried attempts to treat Muslims as a vote bank. “They are as much citizens as anybody else. Don’t they have the wisdom to know who to vote for? Are minorities usable,” he asked rhetorically. “The Constitution does not discriminate. Articles 14, 15 and 16 say that any community that is backward should get benefits from the government such as reservation and scholarship. So, be it any party in power, they aren’t doing anybody a favour by giving these benefits. So long as we have our Constitution, every citizen will be protected."

Further, Khan discouraged attempts to portray Muslims as en bloc supporters of any single political party. “Any party that protects secularism will get Muslims’ support. They support Congress because it has stood for secularism. If Congress stops being secular, then it’ll have nothing to give to the country. Tomorrow, if BJP becomes secular, Muslims will support them,” he said.

Rising communalism has caused jitters among secular parties, Khan opined. “Even the secular parties are scared to stand up for Muslims.”

Check out DH's latest videos