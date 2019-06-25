Muslims can't sport stylish hairdo in Kodagu village

The Shafi Muslim Jamayath has issued instructions in this regard, in an attempt to “inculcate discipline” in the lives of Muslim youths.

When Nizam, who was working outside the state, was moving around freely, flaunting his stylish hairdo, the Jamayath members called the youth and his parents and warned of action. When he failed to mend his ways, Jamayath members resorted to use the last weapon of fine.

The order on fine was issued on June 21. The letter said, “you have gone against the decision of Jamayath members by growing your hair long. Hence, a fine of Rs 5,000 has been imposed. If fine is not paid, action will be taken.”

Fearing action, Nizam and other two youths cut their hair and appeared before the committee meeting on Sunday, said the Jamayath members.

Jamayath president M A Abbas said, “Gundikere is a model village where people from all religions live in harmony. To foster harmony, a few guidelines are followed.”

Abbas said, “a few youth who were prone to addictions before the Ramzan festival were warned. It is a fashion among the youth to grow their hair long. The mind gets distracted due to this.”

“We have warned those who had created ruckus in an inebriated state and also those who were harassing women. This is an attempt to inculcate discipline among the youth. Though we had only warned of collecting fine, we have not done so yet. There are complaints of youths being misled in the society. As seniors, it is our duty to correct them and bring them on the right path,” he said.