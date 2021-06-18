My phone is tapped, claims BJP MLA Bellad

BJP legislator Arvind Bellad, who is in the news for his ‘disgruntlement’ with the Yediyurappa administration, claimed on Thursday that his phone was being tapped.

Bellad, the Hubli-Dharwad (West) MLA, also said he received a call from a person who identified himself as Yuvaraj Swamy, the alleged con man accused of cheating government job aspirants and politicians by claiming he was an RSS leader.

Bellad has lodged a complaint with Assembly Speaker Visweshwar Hegde Kageri and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking an inquiry.

"Recently, I returned a call I missed and the speaker introduced himself as Yuvaraj Swami. I disconnected after cutting the conversation short. A few days later, he called me again, saying he was wrongly jailed and was currently at the hospital. I think there is a conspiracy behind the call. Since (my detractors) could not find any weakness in me, I think they are making people like Swami call me and fix me in something. Also, how can a jailed man call me anyway,” Bellad asked.

Asked about his phone being tapped, Bellad said, “There are some people who are present wherever I go. How can they possibly know my whereabouts? That’s why I think my phone has been tapped.”

Bellad said he did not suspect anyone. “Let the authorities conduct an inquiry and find out,” he said.

Asked if it was the government tapping his phone, Bellad said he was not sure. “There’s new technology that allows even private individuals to tap phones. I have sought an inquiry (about phone tapping) and security from the Speaker to ensure that I work independently as an MLA,” he said.

Of late, Bellad has been identified with the anti-Yediyurappa camp. The ministerial aspirant sulked when he did not find a place in the Cabinet during its expansion earlier this year.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded an inquiry into Bellad's allegations. "I urge the CM to initiate an investigation by a sitting high court judge about the phone-tapping allegations made by BJP rebel MLA Arvind Bellad," he said.