Myrusu: Five children injured in stray dog attack

Five children suffered dog bite injuries in a stray dog attack at Vidyanagar, under Devirammanahalli Grama Panchayat limits, in the taluk.

The incident occurred on Saturday. The children were playing outside when the dog attacked them.

Six-year-old Vidisha, daughter of Pradeep Kumar, suffered bite injuries on her cheeks and lips. She has been shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for treatment. She is recuperating. The other injured are Shravani, Arohi, Yogitha, and Niveditha.

Chandan Kumar, the father of Yogitha, said, the children were rushed to the Taluk Hospital, where the staff claimed that the injection was out of stock. They had to be taken to the private hospital, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Development Officer Sridhar said, the GP would extend financial support for Vidisha’s treatment. Measures would be taken to check the stray dog menace, he assured.