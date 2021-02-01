Mysore Race Club land case: HC tells govt to file objections

The High Court on Monday directed the state government to file objections by February 18 in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed challenging the extension of lease of almost 140 acres of land in favour of Mysore Race Club (MRC).

The court also directed the Club to submit whether the state government has permitted it to further sub-lease a portion of the land to Jayachamarajendra Golf Club.

During the hearing, it was pointed out that how could Mysore Race Club further sub-lease a portion of the total government land, leased to it by the government, to the Golf Club.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, orally observed that the Golf Club seems to be the luckiest to get government land on sub-lease from another lessee. It also asked how the rent equivalent to two per cent of the income is recoverable if the club claims loss. The lease was renewed on January 17, 2020 with effect from July 1, 2016 till July 31, 2046 fixing the lease rent at two per cent of the gross annual income of the club.

The counsel, representing the Race Club, sought time to clarify whether, under the leasehold right, it has any provision to further sub-lease the property. “Finally, we grant time to the state government to file a statement of objections till 18 February. No further time shall be granted,” the court said.

The petition is filed by a city-based advocate Umapathi S. The petitioner stated that 139.39 acres of land in survey number 4 and 74 in Kurubarahalli village of Mysuru was leased out in favour of Mysore Race Club in 1970. The lease was renewed from time to time and eventually expired in 2016. Since then the Mysore Race Club was allegedly occupying the land without the renewal of the lease.

The petitioner alleged that the state suffered loss by way of lower rent on the government land and claimed that the grant of land was without any public interest and benefited only a few rich and influential persons.