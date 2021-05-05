Mysuru artist Sudha Venkatesh passes away at 69

Mysuru artist Sudha Venkatesh passes away at 69

Sudha was known for her Mysore style of painting and was also a Ganjifa artist

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • May 05 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 14:12 ist
Mysuru artist Sudha Venkatesh. Credit: DH Photo/By arrangement

Artist Sudha Venkatesh, daughter of Mysore Palace artist M Ramarasaiah. passed away on Monday. She was 69.

Sudha was known for her Mysore style of painting and was also a Ganjifa artist.

She learnt the skills from her father and has won several awards like the Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy award, the Mysore Dasara award, and several national and state awards.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Mysore Palace
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal

BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer

New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer

Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change

Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue

 