Mysuru artist Sudha Venkatesh passes away at 69

Artist Sudha Venkatesh, daughter of Mysore Palace artist M Ramarasaiah. passed away on Monday. She was 69.
Sudha was known for her Mysore style of painting and was also a Ganjifa artist.
She learnt the skills from her father and has won several awards like the Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy award, the Mysore Dasara award, and several national and state awards.
