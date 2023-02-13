Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway two-way toll expected to be around Rs 250

MP Prathap Simha said, the two-way toll fee on the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway is expected to be around Rs 250.

Speaking to mediapersons, here, on Monday, Simha said, “The list of toll fee, being circulated on the social media, is only a rough estimation. It is yet to be worked out, based on the number of flyovers, as the expressway is expected to be inaugurated in the second or third week of March, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, works on the 115 km Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway, at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore, will be launched by Modi, on the same occasion. The Kushalnagar highway is expected to be completed in 24 months, after the ground-breaking ceremony”.

Simha said, the expressway is almost in the final stages. “A 30 acre island-like rest area would be ready in the next six months near Channapatna, in the middle of the expressway. Eateries serving all types of food will be developed there. Besides, all native and geographical indication (GI) products will be available there,” he said.

“There is no tradition of naming either highways or districts after persons in Karnataka, so those who are suggesting various names, should not create any controversies, now. Already it is decided to name the Mysuru Airport after Mysuru Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. A superfast train has also been re-named as Wadiyar Express. We have all regards for the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru State. People of all districts, along the expressway, revere River Kaveri as a Goddess. Issues like superiority of mother or son should not come to the fore,” Simha said.