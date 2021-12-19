Mysuru-Bengaluru trains get conventional coaches; timings revised

Starting Monday, the railways has revised the timings of some trains between Bengaluru and Mysuru and has decided to bring back the conventional rake to replace the MEMU rake in two trains.

The Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Express (16215/6) and KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru (16558/7) will run with the 21-coach rake comprising a AC chair car, 18 second class chair cars, two second class luggage cum brake vans. However, the 06559/60 will continue to run with the MEMU rake. Krishna Prasad of the Karnataka Railway Vedike said the reintroduction of conventional coaches was a welcome measure. “Senior citizens and women were not happy with MEMU coaches as the number of seats were limited,” he said.

