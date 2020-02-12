Mysuru-Chennai hi-speed rail: Design tenders called

Reviving the fading dream of a bullet train on Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRL) has called two separate tenders for identifying preliminary route and final alignment design for the project, along with five other corridors across the country with total length of 8,218 km.

The development comes days after the union government allotted Rs 5,600 crore for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor sanctioned two years ago. The project is facing several hurdles, especially in land acquisition.

Introducing the project to the bidders, NHSRL said it would be ushering India into the club of about 15 countries in the world using high speed rail (HSR) system.

The six corridors identified are: Delhi-Varanasi (865 km), Delhi-Ahmedabad (886 km), Delhi-Amritsar (459 km), Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur (753 km), Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad 711 km and Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru (435 km).

The work on preliminary route alignment, likely to be awarded by June, has a deadline of six months. The work on designing final alignment, including LiDAR aerial survey and related works, will have to be completed in 470 days after awarding of contract.