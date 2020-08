Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated in a simple manner.

The CM was speaking to reporters after offering bagina to the Kabini Dam in Beechanahalli, in H D Kote taluk

The CM said, Dasara will be celebrated this year too but, it will be a low-key affair. The committee meeting over Dasara celebration will be held soon, the CM said.

The CM also said, the state has received good rainfall and the ground water table has improved.