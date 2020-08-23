Mysuru doctor's suicide: Protest calling for suspension of CEO called off

Government doctors, who were on protest since the last three days demanding the suspension of IAS officer Prashanth Kumar Mishra, decided to call off the protest.

They were protesting following the suicide of Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (in-charge) Dr S R Nagendra on Wednesday.

According to the doctors and the family members of Nagendra, he killed himself due to alleged harassment from Zilla Panchyat CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra, who transferred following the allegation.

The doctors were protesting in front of the District Health Office, in Mysuru. The doctors demanded the suspension of the CEO.

Government Health Officer Association, Mysuru unit president, Dr Devi Anand said, "We welcome CEO's transfer but, we need him to be kept under suspension. The doctors will attend work from Monday," he said.



The doctors also asked the government not to appoint either IAS or KAS officers as nodal officers as they do not have any expertise in the medical field. The persons with medical knowledge should be appointed as nodal officers and the officers must not interfere in their work, the doctors demand.