Mysuru gang-rape: Survivor recovering, police confident of cracking case soon

The survivor of the alleged gang-rape is responding well to the treatment and is recovering at a private hospital in Mysuru.

The 22-year-old girl from Maharashtra, an MBA student at a city college, was allegedly raped by a gang of five persons near Chamundi Hill on Tuesday night. An FIR was filed on Wednesday afternoon in this connection. The parents of the survivor arrived in Mysuru and are taking care of the girl.

The girl, along with her male classmate, had been for a ride on a two-wheeler and the accused, who were likely consuming liquor, waylaid them and sexually assaulted the girl, after beating the boy.

Read | Government has taken Mysuru gang-rape case seriously, perpetrators to be caught soon: CM Bommai

Following the incident, the boy managed to reach a hospital with the help of one of his friends. Both, the girl and the boy, sustained injuries. The condition of the girl was serious, as she was under shock, when she reached the hospital. Now, she is responding well to the treatment, said an officer.

There were rumours that the accused shot a video of the rape and also took photographs of the survivor. It is said that the accused blackmailed of releasing the video, if they fail to pay a ransom.

However, a police officer denied the rumours and said, no such incident has come to their notice, during investigation.

The city police police have intensified the investigation and have some leads about the crime.

ADGP (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy and City Police Commissioner Chandragupta inspected the crime scene.

The police are trying to identify the culprits with the help of mobile phone signals. In addition, they have collected CCTV camera footages from some access roads and empty liquor bottles. The police have collected 34 articles from the crime scene.

An officer said, the police have received leads about the accused and the culprits will be arrested in a couple of days. The police suspect that a local person and a few migrant workers are involved in the crime.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has visited Mysuru and held a meeting with police officials.

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said, action would be initiated against the police, if lapses were found on their part.