Mysuru gang-rape: Two suspects still at large

The police have so far arrested five persons

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 29 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 22:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The police continued their search for two other suspects in the Mysuru gang-rape case.

The police have so far arrested five persons. During interrogation, the suspects said that a gang of seven people was involved in the crime.

One of the suspects had been arrested by the Nazarbad police in connection with sandalwood theft. However, he was out on bail. 

 

rape
Mysuru
gang rape

