Mysuru has 20 cases of 'black fungus': BJP MP

Mysuru district is increasingly reporting cases of 'black fungus' among those infected with the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the district had over 20 cases of 'black fungus' or mucormycosis, BJP MP Pratap Simha said. These patients are undergoing treatment at K R Hospital and other private hospitals.

Simha said the state government is taking measures to control the spread of the fungus and assured that it will come in control in a few days.