Mysuru-Kushalnagar, Alur-Belur railway lines get nod

The Union government has approved new rail lines between Mysuru (Belagola) and Kodagu, and Alur and Belur in Hassan district.

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 1,855 crore for the 87-km new line between Belagola in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, and Kushalnagar in Somwarpet of Kodagu district.

The government has earmarked Rs 463 crore for new Alur-Belur railway line.

With this, Kodagu district will be getting the train connectivity and it will be beneficial for the people of Mysuru, Periyapatna, Bylakuppe and Kushalnagar.

Besides, it will also help in boosting tourism and the local economy.

The project was delayed as environmentalists were against it, expressing concern that the rail route passing through Kodagu district may have an adverse impact on the flora and fauna.

A survey had been conducted in 2011 for a rail route between Mysuru and Kushalnagar. But, the plan was dropped as it was considered to be not profitable. Now, the Railways has given an official nod and the works will commence soon.