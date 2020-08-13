Mysuru Literature Festival flagged off; virtual session from today

The fourth edition of Mysuru Literature Festival 2020 was launched here, recently. The virtual sessions will begin on weekends, from Friday, and well-known literary persons, including Venu Rajamony, Ambassador to The Netherlands, will be part of them.

Mysuru Literature Festival is a flagship literary event on the cultural calendar of Mysuru. It will be held every weekend (virtual due to the Covid-19 crisis) from August 14 to September 5.

Shubha Sanjay Urs, the chairperson of Mysuru Literary Forum and Charitable Trust, the host, said, “With Covid-19 locking down cities, Mysuru Literature Festival takes another plunge, this time into the digital world of the online experience. The pandemic has kept the annual confluence of authors and artistes away from Mysuru. However, our first virtual festival will take Mysuru to the authors.”

Writers Amjad Ali Khan, Nandita Das, Vikram Kirloskar, Sagarika Ghose, Vasudhendra, Kavitha Lankesh, Aroon Raman, Dharmendra Kumar, Andaleeb Wajid and Rohini Mohan will be joined by authors from Colorado, Minnesota, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington DC, France, Netherlands, Abu Dhabi, and London — Mathangi Subramanian, V V Ganeshananthan, Soniah Kamal, Mona Kareem, Tania James, Preeta Samarasan, Venu Rajamony, Deepak Unnikrishnan, and Amish Tripathi respectively.

Urs said, “Mysuru Literary Forum and Charitable Trust and the literary community of Mysuru Book Clubs - 2015 have organised book launches, author meets, and talks, in addition to conducting three literature festivals in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The festivals create a platform for writers – both established and aspiring — readers, students, and professionals and engage them in discussions on literature and other subjects.”

She said, “This year, most of our efforts went towards helping communities and hospitals, Central Prison, rural places around Mysuru, etc, with supplies and equipment for the pandemic.”

