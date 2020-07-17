Mysuru: Locals charge Police for allowing Shoba Karandlaje atop Chamundi Hill

Locals in Mysuru charge Police over Karandlaje issue

The people, also devotees of Chamundeshwari Devi took severe exception against Police for allowing Karnataka MP Shoba Karandlaje atop Chamundi Hill despite ban orders on the occasion of fourth Ashada Friday.

The MP took to the footsteps of the Hill and climber barefooted. As the MP was allowed, a score of people gathered and demanded the police to allow them to the temple.

The people charged the police for denying their entry. 

The district administration has banned entry to the temple following the outbreak of Covid-19 to ensure safety of the people. Thousands of people visit the temple during Ashada month.

It has to be noted that a score of people representatives including Minister K S Eshwarappa, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L Nagendra had visited the temple last Friday amidst ban.

