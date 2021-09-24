Mysuru Police donate part of prize money

The police team that cracked the robbery and jewellery heist case displayed their humanitarian side by handing over Rs 1 lakh cash to the family members of Chandru, who was killed when robbers opened fire in a bid to escape in Vidyaranyapuram on August 24.
The Rs 1 lakh was a part of prize money awarded by the government and other organisations to the police team. City Police Commissioner Chandragupta handed over the cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Chandru’s father Rangaswamy and mother Rajamma.
The Commissioner said, "The government had announced the reward for the team as the case was solved in a short span of time. The police wanted to extend help to the family of the deceased and decided to give away a part of the cash money they received to Chandru's family."
