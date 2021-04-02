Mysuru reports new high of 174 Covid-19 cases

Mysuru reported a record high of 174 Covid-19 positive cases in the second wave of the pandemic in the country on Friday. The total number of positive cases so far is 56,093 and the total number of deaths stands at 1,055.

There are 853 active cases in the Mysuru district. Among the new cases, 136 are primary contacts of infected persons, while 29 are suffering from Influenza-like illness (ILA) and nine are Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

While the Health department authorities have observed a total of 3,36,804 persons till date, 2,75,619 persons have successfully completed quarantine and 5,092 are under quarantine. A total of 54,185 persons have recovered and are discharged from the hospital.