Mysuru Silk merchants to shut shops

The Mysuru Silk Cloth Merchant’s Association (Wholesale), as a precautionary measure in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, has announced the closure of all the activities of the Association office, shops and establishments from March 19 to 25.

The office-bearers have appealed to the members and traders of the industry to abide by the decision of the association. The association will also hold a review of the situation on March 24 and a further decision will be intimated to the members, according to an official release by the

association.

Support sought

Similarly, the Bhartiya Resham Udyog Sangh has also decided to shut all activities of the association, besides shops and establishments, from March 20 to 25.

Both the trade bodies have sought support and cooperation of the members.