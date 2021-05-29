Mysuru under total lockdown to curb Covid-19

Tough lockdown imposed by the district administration to contain the spread of Covid-19 evoked good response on day one on Saturday.
Total lockdown will be in place till June 7. As per the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, the people are allowed to procure essential items only two days in a week, Mondays and Fridays, between 6am and 12 noon.
All the services except medical services, milk parlors, vegetable and fruits shops and fair price shops will be shut down during this period.
