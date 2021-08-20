Mysuru women celebrate Varamahalakshmi festival amid Covid-19

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, women celebrated Varamahalakshmi festival in Mysuru on Friday.
Temples were decked up with colourful flowers and special pujas were organised to mark the festival which is celebrated on the second Friday of Shravan month.
However, the district administration restricted the entry of devotees to Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill.
