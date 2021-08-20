Mysuru women celebrate Varamahalakshmi festival

Mysuru women celebrate Varamahalakshmi festival amid Covid-19

The district administration restricted the entry of devotees to Chamundeshwari temple

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 20 2021, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 14:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, women celebrated Varamahalakshmi festival in Mysuru on Friday.

Temples were decked up with colourful flowers and special pujas were organised to mark the festival which is celebrated on the second Friday of Shravan month.

However, the district administration restricted the entry of devotees to Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
India News
Covid-19
Varamahalakshmi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'

Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'

 