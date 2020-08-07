Mysuru zoo elephant tramples mahout to death

An elephant trampled its mahout at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (zoo) in the city on Friday.

Harish (38) is the deceased. According to zoo authorities, elephant Abhi trampled Harish to death. Though Harish was rushed to a hospital, he died.

Harish, a resident of Lalithadripur near the city, was a contract employee of the zoo.

A complaint has been registered at Nazarband police station in this connection.