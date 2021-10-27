Mysuru Zoo gets orangutans

Now visitors to the ‘City of Palaces’ have one more reason to visit the Mysuru zoo as two pairs of orangutans brought from Singapore and Malaysia have been kept for the public.

These orangutans were brought to Mysuru in August but the public can only see them from Wednesday. Bank Note Paper Mill India, Mysuru (BNPM) funded an enclosure for the animals with Rs 70 lakh funds under its corporate social responsibility initiative. BNPM Chairperson Tripti Patra Ghosh inaugurated it.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairperson Mahadevaswamy, Member Secretary B P Ravi, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni and the officials of BNPM were present.

The orangutans were brought under an animal exchange scheme. While Merlin, the 17-year-old male and Atina, the 13-year-old female were brought from Singapore, Afa, a five-year-old male and Minnie, a 7-year-old female, were brought from Malaysia.

Kulkarni said the Mysuru zoo has got two gorillas and they would be kept for public viewing soon. An enclosure is under construction and Infosys foundation is the funding agency for the enclosure. The animals will be put for public viewing once the works are completed, he said.

