10-day Panchalinga darshan begins at Talkad 

The 10-day Panchalinga Darshana commenced at Talkad, in T Narsipur taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday evening. District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar inaugurated the event by taking part in the puja rituals, held as part of the festival.

The event is being held in a simple and traditional manner this year due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The district administration has restricted the number of devotees as a precautionary measure. According to the authorities, only 1,000 devotees will be allowed for Panchalinga Darshana every day, except on December 14. However, the authorities have made online streaming, to enable the devotees to have Panchalinga darshana.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will visit Talkad and participate in the event on December 14, the actual day of Panchalinga Darshana.