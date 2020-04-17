12 new COVID-19 cases in Mysuru; district tally at 73

12 new COVID-19 cases in Mysuru; district tally at 73

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 17 2020, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 14:44 ist
With 12 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru on Friday, the total active cases in the district increased to 61.

With fresh cases, 73 positive cases have been reported so far. Of them, 12 have been discharged from hospital.

Among the 12 new cases, except one, all others are linked with Nanjangud-based Jubilant Pharma Company. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day.

It has to be noted that as many as 10 cases were reported on Wednesday.
 

