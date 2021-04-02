14.84 crore man days generated in 2020-21: K S Eshwarappa

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) KS Eshwarappa said that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) has managed to provide 14.84 crore man-days of work, worth Rs 3,997 crore in 2020-2021.

He said, "Initially, it was targeted to generate 13 crore man-days as the Union government revised it to 14.65 crore man-days, the state received an additional Rs 800 crore. With additional 7.08 new job cards, 16.85 lakh persons are newly enrolled. In all, 56.83 lakh people of 30.19 families got a job under the scheme and 2.40 lakh families completed 100 days of work."

The minister said, "The wages have been increased under MNREGA. Now, a worker will get Rs 289. Earlier, it was Rs 275. In addition, Rs 10 will be given for agriculture equipment."