14.84 crore man days generated in 2020-21: KSE

14.84 crore man days generated in 2020-21: K S Eshwarappa

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 02 2021, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 01:34 ist
K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH photo.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) KS Eshwarappa said that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) has managed to provide 14.84 crore man-days of work, worth Rs 3,997 crore in 2020-2021.

He said, "Initially, it was targeted to generate 13 crore man-days as the Union government revised it to 14.65 crore man-days, the state received an additional Rs 800 crore. With additional 7.08 new job cards, 16.85 lakh persons are newly enrolled. In all, 56.83 lakh people of 30.19 families got a job under the scheme and 2.40 lakh families completed 100 days of work."

The minister said, "The wages have been increased under MNREGA. Now, a worker will get Rs 289. Earlier, it was Rs 275. In addition, Rs 10 will be given for agriculture equipment."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K S Eshwarappa
Mysuru
MNREGA

Related videos

What's Brewing

US startup unveils the first solar-powered SUV

US startup unveils the first solar-powered SUV

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

 