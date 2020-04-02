1671 under quarantine; 19 isolated in Mysuru

As many as 1,671 persons are under home quarantine and 19 people are under isolation in the district hospital, as on Thursday.

As per the communication released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, a total of 2,767 persons were observed till the date. Of them, 1,077 successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine.

The authorities have tested a total of 149 samples. While 19 tested positive, one rejected and the remaining 129 tested negative.

The DC appealed the people who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries or who has been in personal contact with such a person to remain in home isolation for 14 days. He also urged to maintain personal hygiene, frequent hand wash with soap and water or hand sanitiser and suggested avoiding social gathering.