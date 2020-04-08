1,715 under quarantine in Mysuru

As many as 1,715 persons are under home quarantine for COVID-19 and 34 of them are isolated in the district hospital, as on Wednesday.

As per the communication released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, a total of 3,305 persons are observed till date. Out of them, 1,556 have successfully completed 14 days of home quarantine.

The authorities have tested a total of 287 samples. Out of 35 who tested positive, one has recovered. As many as 224 have tested negative, three samples are pending and the result of 20 samples are awaited.

The DC has appealed to the people, who have returned from COVID-19 affected countries or who have been in personal contact with such person to remain in home isolation for 14 days. He has also urged to maintain personal hygiene, frequent hand wash with soap and water or hand sanitiser and has suggested to avoid social gatherings.