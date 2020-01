Two people were killed and three injured in a collision between two cars near Hullenahalli petrol bunk in Bilikere in the taluk on Tuesday morning.

A Swift that was coming from Hunsur side hit the median and the Innova coming in the opposite direction.

The deceased have been identified as Lillikutti (54) and Mathew (58) from Kerala.

The injured are yet to be identified. Bilikere police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.