2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

DHNS
DHNS, H D Kote,
  • Sep 11 2022, 23:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 04:36 ist

Two tigresses along with their cubs are being frequently sighted on the Kakanakote safari route, coming under the Antharasanthe wildlife division of Nagarahole national park in the taluk. 

According to sources, a tigress had given birth to four cubs on the backwaters of Taraka dam last year.

Another tigress gave birth to four cubs near Kabini backwaters in D B Kuppe wildlife range four months ago.

Wildlife enthusiasts on a safari were excited to spot one of the tigresses with her four cubs at the Kabini backwaters on Saturday evening.

Visitors on a safari to Nagarahole national park have been frequently spotting wild animals at D B Kuppe and Antharasanthe ranges. This has increased the tourist footfall.

Wildlife photographers have named the tigress at Taraka as ‘Roseline’ and that spotted at Kabini backwaters as ‘Kabini Backwaters Female’.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

