3 held for alleged robbing, goods worth ₹1.8L recovered

Nazarbad Police arrested K Nithin of K R Mohalla, C Nagarjun of Lakshmipuram and Toufiq Pasha.

The Police said, Karthik and Nagarjun had robbed a man who was moving on a bike, near Mysuru taluk office on November 3.

Pasha had robbed a woman at Siddarthanagar. Pasha had looted handbag of the woman when she was bounding home.

The Police have recovered RS 1.8 lakh cash, four mobile phones and two bikes from the accused.