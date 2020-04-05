3 million kg tobacco unsold, says Vishwanath

3 million kg tobacco unsold, says Vishwanath

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 05 2020, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 21:01 ist
A H Vishwanath

Former minister and BJP leader A H Vishwanath demanded compensation for tobacco farmers and said, "Nearly, three million kilogram of tobacco remains unsold in Mysuru and Hassan districts."

Addressing the press after distributing ration kits to the needy in the town, on Sunday, he said, "The tobacco growers are in crisis due to the lockdown. The state government should explain the tobacco growers problem to the Centre and seek compensation. It should also take measures to sell the unsold tobacco."

The farmers are under stress as the price of tobacco has crashed. The banks are harassing the farmers to repay loan. The government must fix scientific prices and support the  farmers, he demanded.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
Karnataka
tobacco
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 