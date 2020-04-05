3 million kg tobacco unsold, says Vishwanath

Former minister and BJP leader A H Vishwanath demanded compensation for tobacco farmers and said, "Nearly, three million kilogram of tobacco remains unsold in Mysuru and Hassan districts."

Addressing the press after distributing ration kits to the needy in the town, on Sunday, he said, "The tobacco growers are in crisis due to the lockdown. The state government should explain the tobacco growers problem to the Centre and seek compensation. It should also take measures to sell the unsold tobacco."

The farmers are under stress as the price of tobacco has crashed. The banks are harassing the farmers to repay loan. The government must fix scientific prices and support the farmers, he demanded.