A 32-year-old community health officer died of health issues on Friday night in Mysuru.

Chandrashekhar was a resident of Tirumakudalu Narasipura town.

According to the authorities, he was working at the District Health Office (DHO) in Mysuru. He developed health issues once he reached the house.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he died. However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.