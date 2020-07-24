4 Mysuru cops test Covid-19 positive; station sealed

4 policemen test positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru; police station sealed

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 24 2020, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 13:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mandi police station was sealed on Friday after four police personnel tested positive for Covid-19.

The policemen who tested positive for coronavirus including a woman constable, assistant sub-inspectors, and head constable.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

All the police staff attached to Mandi Police station are quarantined as they closely worked with the infected.

According to the sources, the constable had worked with the Health Department professionals and two others were part of Garuda patrolling vehicle.

The Health Department officials are tracing the contacts of the infected and the police station is being sanitised.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

The Lead: Festivities nearing, Mumbai's vendors shaken

The Lead: Festivities nearing, Mumbai's vendors shaken

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 