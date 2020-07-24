4 policemen test positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru; police station sealed

Mandi police station was sealed on Friday after four police personnel tested positive for Covid-19.

The policemen who tested positive for coronavirus including a woman constable, assistant sub-inspectors, and head constable.

All the police staff attached to Mandi Police station are quarantined as they closely worked with the infected.

According to the sources, the constable had worked with the Health Department professionals and two others were part of Garuda patrolling vehicle.

The Health Department officials are tracing the contacts of the infected and the police station is being sanitised.