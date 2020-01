A 45-year-old man died after a wild elephant trampled him to death at Sargur taluk in Mysuru district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Prakash of Hullemala village. Prakash died on the spot after sustaining severe injuries.

Forest Department officials have visited the spot of the incident.

It has to be noted that wild elephant conflict is quite rampant in the region since many years. Despite measures being taken by Forest Department officials, the menace has not declined.