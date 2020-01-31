608 of 900 BSNL employees take VRS in Mysuru Circle, disruptions likely

In all 608, out of 900 employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mysuru Circle, opted for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), and retired from service on Friday.

Mysuru Circle comprises, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts. BSNL Deputy General Manager Rangaswamy said, around 417 employees retired from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

There would be disruption in service as only 292 employees are working in Mysuru Circle. However, BSNL is likely to hire contract employees, he said.