701 and counting: ‘Mukhyamantri’ Kannada play receives overwhelming response

Even after four decades and 700 shows, Kannada play ‘Mukhyamantri’ (chief minister) is gaining acceptance among the people. The 701st show, staged at Kalamandira on Saturday, received overwhelming response, with the housefull.

Members of Kalagangotri, an amateur theatre group, comprising actor-turned-politician ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, staged the play, as part of Bahuroopi, the national theatre festival organised by Rangayana. As many as 690 tickets — 350 online and 340 offline — were sold out by 11.30 am. Several people, including youths, were waiting for spot tickets. In all, there were 1,000 tickets and the show was housefull.

A student and a play enthusiast S N Ajith Kumar said, "I have not seen the play. But, I have heard about it. I am a great fan of lead artiste Chandru, who is popular as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru. It is a rare opportunity to enjoy the drama. I purchased three tickets, two for my friends."

Shyamsundar did not get a ticket, as they were sold out. “I am asked to purchase spot ticket at 6.30 pm,” he said. Shyamsundar had watched the play a couple of times. But, still, he wants to enjoy it. The play is relevant to the present political system," he said.

According to the ticket issuing authorities, “Online booking and offline tickets were closed at 11.30 am. Still, people are asking for the tickets. There is a great demand for plays like ‘Mukhyamantri’ and 'Gandhi V/s Gandhi', which will be staged on February 17."

The play 'Mukhyamantri', directed by B V Rajaram, completed its 700th show in Bengaluru in January, as part of the golden jubilee celebration of Kalagangotri. The team first staged the play on December 4, 1980.