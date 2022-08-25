A bigger, brighter illumination this Dasara in Mysuru

Mysuru’s roads and heritage buildings are lit up, much to the rejoice of the tourists’ eyes every year for Dasara. This year, it’s getting bigger and brighter.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) is gearing up to make Dasara illumination an impressive affair this year.

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be the attraction of the lighting this year. A replica of the actor will be created and illuminated, as a mark of tribute to him.

As the Covid-19 threat has minimised, a large number of visitors are expected to throng the city for ‘Nada Habba’.

Even though the illumination was a grand affair during the past two years, the overall celebrations were a low-key affair, owing to Covid crisis.

Read | Special diet for Dasara jumbos to gain weight

The CESC has planned to illuminate 124 km of the streets and 96 junctions with LED bulbs. Last year, CESC had illuminated 113 km of roads and 89 circles.

This time, all entry points to the city will be colourfully illuminated.

The roads between KR Circle and LIC Circle in Bannimantap; Bus Stand-LIC Circle stretch; Nanjangud Road; Hunsur Road; Bannur Road; T Narasipur Road; Bogadi Road and Manandavadi Road will be illuminated.

CESC superintendent engineer S Nagesh said the corporation has planned to spend Rs 4.81 crore for the illumination. A few sponsors have come forward to share the expenditure.

The officer said only eco-friendly LED bulbs will be used, to save electricity. Special LED bulbs that give ‘golden light’ (tint) will be used to brighten up roads around Mysuru palace and the heart of the city, the KR Circle.

For the first time, CESC will use 3D and video merging technology for illumination. An illuminated ‘welcome board’ will be put up atop Chamundi Hill. The road leading to the Hill will be illuminated too.

Last Dasara, the illumination of the city consumed 1.35 lakh units of power and the authorities spent approximately Rs 4.37 crore. CESC authorities said there is no dearth of power as CESC has surplus of it, owing to rise in solar power generation.